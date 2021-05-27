On Buddha Purnima, Dalai Lama calls for collective efforts to end pandemic

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in his message on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Wednesday called for collective efforts to end the Covid-19 pandemic, which, he said, had brought pain and hardship across the world.

On this auspicious day, Buddhists will hold prayer services in holy places such as Bodhgaya, Lumbini and Kandy. “Let us all join together in doing whatever we can to overcome the global threats we face, including the Covid-19 pandemic that has brought such pain and hardship across the world,” the 14th Dalai Lama said.

The spiritual leader said that Lord Buddha’s teachings were essentially practical and “people can follow this path according to their ability and inclination”. Citing his example own example, he said that he started his Buddhist education as a child and although he was 86, he was still learning.

“Although our world has changed substantially since the time of the Buddha,” the Dalai Lama said the essence of his teaching remained as relevant today as it was 2,600 years ago.

The Buddha’s advice, stated simply, was to avoid harming others and to help them whenever we can and in whatever way possible, he said.