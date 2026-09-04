On Janmashtami, Yogi Adityanath vows Ayodhya-style makeover for Mathura

Amid chants and Janmashtami celebrations, chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi here on Friday and said Mathura and Vrindavan would be developed along the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi to make temple visits easier for devotees.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath performs darshan and worship at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, in Mathura on Friday. (@CMOfficeUP X)

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It was Yogi’s 20th visit to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi as chief minister. Addressing devotees after offering prayers during his two-day visit to Mathura and Vrindavan, he said the Uttar Pradesh government was working to create grand temple premises in the Braj region while preserving its spiritual character.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, Yogi said those in power earlier had avoided visiting Janmabhoomi on Janmashtami because they were concerned about their vote banks and feared questions from people.

He contrasted this with the transformation of Ayodhya, saying the city had been neglected under earlier regimes but now had a grand Ram temple, an airport named after Maharishi Valmiki, four-lane roads and double railway-track connectivity. He said around one lakh devotees visit the Ram temple daily, with the numbers rising sharply on special occasions.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the Babri Masjid demolition dispute and the construction of the Ram temple, Yogi said an attempt made in 1528 by a foreign invader to erase symbols of Hindu faith had ultimately failed. He accused those unhappy with Ayodhya’s transformation of trying to tarnish the city’s image. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the Babri Masjid demolition dispute and the construction of the Ram temple, Yogi said an attempt made in 1528 by a foreign invader to erase symbols of Hindu faith had ultimately failed. He accused those unhappy with Ayodhya’s transformation of trying to tarnish the city’s image. {{/usCountry}}

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Yogi said the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad was working on the development of the Braj region and promised that Mathura and Vrindavan would be developed according to the wishes of the people.

Invoking the Bhagavad Gita, he said Lord Krishna’s message to Arjuna was to perform one’s duty without worrying about the outcome. Festivals such as Janmashtami, he added, not only bring people together but also contribute to the economy.

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‘I come personally to offer prayers at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi on occasion of Janmashtami to respect our rich heritage. Here lies the difference, as those from previous regime were afraid of coming here fearing questions and also because they were worried about their vote bank if they came here on Janmashtami. They caused incident like Jawahar Bagh in their regime; but now festivals are celebrated,’ said the CM.

Earlier, Yogi offered prayers at Yogmaya, Bhagwat Bhawan and Keshavdev Temple and performed go-pujan at the Janmabhoomi complex. He also met artists from Ujjain who were presenting a cultural programme, encouraged them and posed for photographs with them. He spent around 30 minutes at the Janmabhoomi premises.