One held for Pratapgarh youth’s murder; body recovered

Pratapgarh police on Tuesday cracked the murder case of a young man who had been abducted on Sunday night. The victim’s body was recovered from the Sai River after one of the suspects in police custody confessed to the crime.

Image for representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports, the victim, Deepak Yadav, 25, and a resident of Bhagesara village under Kunda Kotwali police station, was killed by several individuals due to a financial dispute. The accused took Deepak’s body in an SUV and dumped it in the Sai River in the Sangipur area on the same night.

Upon receiving a report from Deepak’s family, who claimed he had been abducted by a group that included Ravi, Ashish and others, the police launched an investigation. Subsequently, an FIR was filed against five individuals by name, as well as some unidentified individuals.

On Tuesday, the police nabbed one of the suspects, who, upon confessing, revealed the location of Deepak’s body in the river. The suspect informed the police that Deepak and the others had consumed alcohol at his pumping station on Sunday night, leading to a disagreement over a financial matter. This dispute escalated into a physical altercation and resulted in the murder of Deepak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The station house officer Satyendra Singh stated that efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining individuals involved in the murder.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!