Karwar , One more body was recovered on Monday, taking the death toll to 11, a day after a group attempting to collect freshwater mussels was swept away by strong currents in the Tatte Hakkalu river in Uttara Kannada district, police said.

One more body recovered, toll in Karnataka river drowning rises to 11

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The tragedy, which occurred on Sunday in Shirali village of Bhatkal taluk, has shaken the coastal community where mussel collection is a traditional seasonal livelihood.

"All bodies have been recovered. A total of 11 bodies have been recovered and post-mortems have been conducted. Three people who required further treatment had been shifted to Udupi, and one among them has recovered and returned home," Superintendent of Police, Uttara Kannada, Deepan M N told reporters here.

According to police, 14 people from Shirali village had entered the river to collect mussels, a seasonal activity practised by local communities along riverbanks and coastal regions.

During the process, they allegedly moved deeper into the river without accurately assessing the water level.

When the water flow suddenly increased, the route became submerged, and the group, including women, was caught in strong river currents and swept away.

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{{^usCountry}} "Immediately upon receipt of information, rescue and relief operations were initiated by Fire and Emergency Services, Bhatkal, in coordination with the Police Department and local authorities. Additional teams from nearby Fire and Emergency Services units were also deployed to intensify the search and rescue operations," a statement from the office of Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya K stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Immediately upon receipt of information, rescue and relief operations were initiated by Fire and Emergency Services, Bhatkal, in coordination with the Police Department and local authorities. Additional teams from nearby Fire and Emergency Services units were also deployed to intensify the search and rescue operations," a statement from the office of Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya K stated. {{/usCountry}}

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Accordingly, the bodies of 11 persons, including nine women, have been recovered.

Three injured persons shifted to Manipal Hospital, Udupi, are out of critical condition and safe, it stated.

Following intensive search and rescue operations, 10 bodies were recovered on Sunday itself.

On Monday, local MLA and Fisheries Minister Mankal Vaidya told PTI, "Mussel collection in this river is a normal activity here. Scores of people regularly take up this activity at this place, but most of them are seasoned divers and collectors. We are collecting information on whether the family belonged to one of the regular groups of mussel collectors. The Chief Minister has announced ₹5 lakh each for the families of the deceased persons. I have offered all possible help to the families."

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He said the district administration has set up a relief camp and has been providing immediate assistance to the bereaved families.

Residents of Shirali said the tragedy has devastated multiple households at one stroke.

"Many families have lost more than one member. It is an unimaginable loss," local panchayat leader Vasanth Naik said.

Ramappa, a family member of Nagarathna, one of the deceased, told PTI: "My cousin was making a livelihood by collecting mussels and selling them in the Kundapur fish market. I do not know what happened yesterday. Perhaps the entire group must have waded deeper into the river as the catch was expected to be bountiful due to the initial showers."

Officials noted that while mussel collection is practised by several communities along riverbanks, such large-scale tragedies are rare. Preliminary inquiries suggest the group ventured into deeper waters without realising the river had swelled.

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The district administration has appealed to people to avoid entering rivers and streams during the monsoon season, when water levels can rise suddenly.

Police and revenue officials are preparing a detailed report on the sequence of events.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.