Dibrugarh , Debt incurred due to online gaming allegedly led to the triple murder at oil town Duliajan in Dibrugarh district of Assam, police said on Wednesday. Online gaming debt led to triple murder in Assam's Duliajan: Police

The prime accused, Raju Das, had to repay his father ₹4 lakh borrowed for online betting and lost in it, and roped in his associate Amir Das, a plumber, with the two killing three Bhuyan family members with a hammer.

Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza Bhuyan and their daughter were found dead inside their residence in Kamlabari area of Duliajan on Monday evening.

Raju and Amir Das were arrested from a train in Sivasagar district on Tuesday.

Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Nirmal Ghosh said the two accused were arrested at Simaluguri railway station while they were trying to flee to Bengaluru via Guwahati.

While Raju primarily works as a painter, Amir is a plumber. Amir had earlier worked with Raju's father, he added.

"During investigation, we found out that Raju Das had allegedly lost around ₹4 lakh, borrowed from his father, in online betting. To repay the debt, he planned a robbery and roped in Amir," Ghosh said.

The two had allegedly been in contact over the phone for around three days before the incident, and conspired for the robbery and murders, he added.

"Preliminary probe suggests that the accused entered the house around 8.30 am, attacked and killed the three family members with a hammer and looted valuables. They left the crime scene around 12.15 pm," the ASP said.

After the murders, the two persons planned to go to Guwahati and then escape to Bengaluru, he added.

"Police have recovered several stolen items from their possession, including approximately ₹13,510 in cash, gold jewellery and other valuables," Ghosh said.

He said police collected scientific evidence and examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, which showed two suspicious persons in the vicinity around the time of the incident.

"Based on the leads, Dibrugarh Police, Charaideo Police and the Government Railway Police launched a joint operation and intercepted the two persons at Simaluguri railway station while they were attempting to board the Avadh Assam Express for Guwahati," Ghosh said.

The police are investigating whether any other person was involved in the crime, he added.

Earlier, Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav Dilip had said that the accused had attacked the family members with an iron rod and a hammer, killing Eliza Bhuyan first, then the daughter and finally Chandrakanta Bhuyan, a retired official of Oil India Ltd.

The incident came to light on Monday evening when a tenant went to share Chhath prasad with the landlord's family. When they did not respond, the tenant alerted the neighbours, who informed the police.

Police broke open the main door and found the bodies lying in different rooms.

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