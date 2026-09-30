Only 13 complaints in 41 days on MIDC helpline despite Chakan’s civic woes

Pune - Despite persistent concerns over potholes, waterlogging, traffic congestion, haphazard parking and garbage in the Chakan industrial area, only 13 complaints have been received by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) from citizens and industrialists through the recently launched grievance helpline.

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The low number of complaints has raised questions about whether citizens and entrepreneurs are adequately using the helpline despite several infrastructure-related problems in the industrial belt. Industrialists have repeatedly raised concerns over traffic congestion, poor road conditions and unorganised parking in Chakan. Taking note of these issues, the Pune district administration had started a dedicated helpline (020-26130097) to enable citizens and entrepreneurs to register complaints related to infrastructure and civic problems.

“Many people may not be aware of the helpline or may feel that registering a complaint will not result in immediate action. The authorities need to make the grievance mechanism more visible and ensure that complaints are followed by timely action.” said Santosh Memane, a resident of Chakan area.

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{{^usCountry}} MIDC officials, however, said the relatively low number of complaints could also be linked to the ongoing infrastructure works in the area. “Road improvement works are currently underway at several locations in Chakan and around 35 km of roads are being repaired or improved. We are taking necessary action on the complaints received through the helpline and monitoring the implementation of the corrective measures,” said Prakash Bhandage, executive engineer, MIDC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MIDC officials, however, said the relatively low number of complaints could also be linked to the ongoing infrastructure works in the area. “Road improvement works are currently underway at several locations in Chakan and around 35 km of roads are being repaired or improved. We are taking necessary action on the complaints received through the helpline and monitoring the implementation of the corrective measures,” said Prakash Bhandage, executive engineer, MIDC. {{/usCountry}}

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