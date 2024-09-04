Operation Bhediya: It’s 2 wolves against 300 cops, 200 forest staff, drones, guns, camera traps

As the two elusive wolves continue to haunt locals and forces alike, a modification of tactics and change in tack by teams in Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district, seems to offer hope for the capture of the animals. The police force deployed in villages (Shariq Rais Siddiqui/HT)

Forest teams of seven districts, including Gonda, Barabanki, Shravasti, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Katarniaghat and Bahraich have been engaged and 14 range officers and senior officers from the headquarters have divided the affected area into parts/sectors.

“The entire affected area has been divided into three sectors and 20 different teams have been deployed in each sector. Different teams have different tasks,” said additional principal chief conservator of forests, Sanjay Pathak, who joined the forest force on ground zero on Tuesday morning.

Apart from guns and drones, camera traps have also been brought in by the forest department.

Pathak said, “We have reviewed all aspects of the incidents including attack patterns, repetitive movements in the area, and locations of natural habitat and places of attacks. Besides, we have also reviewed our own action plan in connection with the operation. Based upon the assessments, the sectors and their teams have been divided, and so have the tasks.”

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Bahraich, Ajit Pratap Singh, “A round-the-clock command centre has been started and its numbers have been shared with the public so that people can exchange information regarding an incident, or, if they spot the animal.

“Each team has been given a drone camera for tracking. Besides, designated shooters of the forest and police departments have been assigned to the team.”

While one team will work on tracking wolves, the other will work on capture and another will focus upon awareness among masses.

Principal conservator of forests (wildlife) Sanjay Srivastava had issued orders to ‘catch or eliminate’ the wolves under Section 11 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, with the final call being left with senior officers on the ground.

“All this is to intensify Operation Bhediya, aiming to catch the elusive wolves, while keeping the option to eliminate them as the last resort,” said a senior official at the forest headquarters in Lucknow.

DFO Singh said that even though elimination of the animals has been ordered, it remains the last resort when the animal poses a threat to the life of any team member or to the other people. He said that they would try their best to capture the wolves.

All the three sectors have been divided into three categories - less sensitive, medium sensitive and highly sensitive. He said that three teams have been deployed in each sector but an additional team will always be available in the most sensitive sector which would move immediately after receiving information about any incident.

Maikupurwa, Poore Sitaram village and its northern region, where more incidents were occuring, were put in the category of highly sensitive, whereas the areas where incidents were happening till some time ago, were kept under medium sensitive sector.

Areas where no repeated case was reported for a long time were placed in the less sensitive sector.

Till now 10 human lives have been lost including nine children and four wolves have been caught, where officials claim the pack was of six and two are on the run.

With additional force and new teams, it has become easier to respond to any input. “If there is a report of a wolf from four places at night, we had to run everywhere, but now all the teams have been given their responsibilities. So now both working and catching are easier. Besides, very senior and expert officials of the forest department have been also monitoring and guiding the operation. Hence, it will yield the desired result,” said Singh.

The three sectors

Sector one is less sensitive for wolf attack and has villages including Galkar, Pure Sitaram, Jungle Purwa, Loniyan Purwa, Nakahi, Singiya, Seerpur, Pure Basti, Gadariya.

Sector two is medium sensitive and has villages including Kolaila, Baggar, Naya Purwa, Jagir, Gaudhi, Aurahi, Nathwapur, Nakwa, Makkapurwa, Chamaranpurwa, Badanpur, Nai Basti, Sikanderpur, Mishran Purwa, Sisaiya, Nandar, Bambhauri, Ganga Purwa, Pandey Purwa.

Sector three is highly sensitive for a wolf attack and has villages including Maiku Purwa, Darhaiya, Garethi, Mangal Purwa, Pure Prasad, Deewan Purwa, Chattar Purwa, Bakauna and adjoining villages.