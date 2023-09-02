Ahead of tourist season, Agra police to make tourist stay smooth via ‘Op delight’

Agra police have launched ‘operation delight’ to make the stay for tourists a memorable one in city of Taj.

ACP Areeb Ahmed at Shilpgram, the parking spot at eastern gate of Taj Mahal in Agra on Saturday. (Photo HT)

Operation Delight aims at providing better information to tourists, make their stay a happy one and check Lapka or touts that are often found harassing tourists in Agra.

“We are all set for tourism season that is beginning later this month and determined to make every tourist ‘delighted’ while returning from city of Taj. For this we plan smooth flow of information to the tourists visiting monuments and other locations in the city,” said additional commissioner of police (ACP) Syed Areeb Ahmed who has mooted this idea of ‘Tourist Delight’.

“This campaign ‘tourist delight’ will continue till March 2024 when the tourism season ends in Agra city and we will utilize all convention media, social media and other medium to have tourist better informed, safe and return delighted from city of Taj,” he said.

“We can best help the tourists by providing them the correct information about entry points, availability of tickets, timings of monument opening and transportation mode available. Often tourists have to rely on sources that are readily available and sometimes they prove to be a trap,” said ACP.

“We have started by increasing the number of ticket windows at the western gate of Taj, from where most of the tourists make entry. These four ticket windows, include a newly introduced ticket window for additional ticket of ₹250 for the tourists who plan to visit the main mausoleum and has to buy extra after entering Taj Mahal premises” Ahmed said while thanking Archaeological Survey of India for cooperation.

“Beside this, we have initiated a renewed campaign against ‘lapka’ or hawkers who are often found harassing tourists near the entry gates of monuments. Boards have been placed near monuments including one on Fatehpur Sikri premises about cost of ‘chadar’ to be offered at Dargah of Sheikh Salim Chisti to make tourist aware,” he said.

“In all six Lapkas were nabbed from eastern gate of Taj Mahal and also from Shilpgram, the parking place for tourist vehicle on Saturday. They were booked under section 151/107/116 (breach of peace) of Criminal Procedure Code,” he said.