‘Op Drishti to help in crowd and traffic mgmt during Mahakumbh-2025’

Besides controlling crime and keeping an eye on the miscreants, Operation Drishti of the police department will prove to be of massive help during the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025.

(File photo for representation)

The drive launched under the ‘Safe City project’ is focused on installation of CCTV cameras at strategic spots across the district, especially at crime hotspots and main highways. The cameras will be connected to ICCC (Integrated Control and Command Centre) and control rooms set up at police stations.

This operation under which CCTV cameras are installed at the strategic points, will help in crowd management during the religious fair in which crores of pilgrims converge in Sangam city.

DCP traffic Abhinav Tyagi who is acting as nodal officer for Operation Drishti said, “Through monitoring of live CCTV footages, police will have an idea about rush of traffic on different routes and will take decision of route diversions accordingly. On some days and hours there is more traffic and crowd on the ghats. Through live monitoring of cameras, decisions will be taken to make the routes one way or close them as per the requirement.” He added, through the cameras, police will cover the entry and exit points of the city and borders of the district. “The ICCC cameras used to cover only main crossings in the city but cameras installed under Operation Drishti will cover roads in rural areas and even highways. For the purpose, cameras at toll plazas will also be connected to control rooms which will provide an idea of number of vehicles that entered the city,” he said.

Police officials said that installation of CCTV cameras and connecting them to ICCC and control rooms at police stations is under process. Police have the target of installation of 5,000 cameras and connecting them to ICCC and control rooms. These cameras will be used for crowd and traffic management during Mahakumbh and other occasions when there is large assembly of people, they added.

Police officials said the installation of CCTV cameras is mostly focused in rural areas where there are majority of dark spots and crime hotspots. Besides ICCC, the cameras will be connected to control rooms at police stations where they will be monitored by a team of cops. The control rooms will be equipped with face and vehicle registration detection technology. The control rooms at police stations will be connected to 50 CCTV cameras each for live monitoring.

Besides crowd and traffic management, police will also keep an eye on suspicious persons entering the city. Once identified the suspects will be intercepted beforehand and will be checked manually. However, police teams are also ensuring that cameras that are connected to ICCC and control rooms at police stations are equipped with features that are required for live monitoring and clear footages.

