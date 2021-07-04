Operation Red Rose: 570 cases of fake liquor recovered from GT Road

A team of the excise department and Ludhiana police commissionerate recovered 570 cases of fake liquor from the premises of Gemco Exports on GT Road, Jugiana, Ludhiana, on late Saturday night.

Police have arrested Harmohan Singh, the owner of premises, while his two accomplices, identified as Jagwant Singh alias Jagga and Sanju, are on the run.

The raid, under Operation Red Rose, was carried out under the supervision of Rajesh Aery, assistant commissioner, excise, Ludhiana, Jang Bahadur Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, headquarters) Ludhiana, excise officers Amit Goyal and Dewan Chand and CIA Staff -3.

The team found 570 cases of fake Cash Whisky, Royal Tiger (without manufacturing unit name) and unlabeled liquor stored at the premises. None of the bottles had holograms. A few empty cardboard boxes were also found at the site.

A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Excise Act has been lodged against the three accused at Sahnewal police station.

Aery said investigations are on to find out the source of the illegal liquor and persons involved in its supply.