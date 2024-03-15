 Opium in Ghoorpur: Two more held for growing it, intoxicant worth ₹50 L seized - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Opium in Ghoorpur: Two more held for growing it, intoxicant worth 50 L seized

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 15, 2024 07:55 PM IST

Around 58 kilograms of opium plants, fruits etc were seized from the spot and a case under the NDPS Act was registered against them

A day after the arrest of a farmer for opium cultivation in Handia of trans-Ganga area, the Ghoorpur police also arrested two people for the same offence.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Around 58 kilograms of opium plants, fruits etc were seized from the spot and a case under the NDPS Act was registered against them, police officials said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

DCP trans-Yamuna Shraddha Narendra Pandey said that ACP Kaundhiyara Vivek Kumar Yadav and SHO of Ghoorpur police station Keshav Verma received a tip-off about cultivation of opium at Amreha village on Friday.

A police team reached the spot and sealed the agricultural land on which opium plants were cultivated. Revenue officials and an excise department team also reached the spot and measured the agricultural land.

The police arrested two brothers identified as Mishri Lal and Panchraj Kushwaha of Amreha who owned the agricultural field. They admitted cultivating opium illegally in their fields. Opium crops (1,208 plants) and 1,307 fruits weighing 58 kg were seized from the spot.

The seized opium is estimated to be worth around 50 lakh in the international market. The two accused were being questioned further to learn about people to whom the illegally grown opium was to be sold.

Earlier, the Handia police had arrested a farmer who had grown opium on his 10 biswa of agricultural land, on March 14. An FIR was registered against the farmer under the NDPS Act and he was arrested. DCP trans-Ganga area Abhishek Bharti had shared that Handia police had received inputs about illegal farming of opium at Naunra village on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Opium in Ghoorpur: Two more held for growing it, intoxicant worth 50 L seized
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On