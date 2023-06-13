Manipur: More arms recovered; curfew timing curtailed in Imphal

Fifteen arms and 63 ammunitions have been recovered from Tengnoupal and Imphal East Districts of violence-hit Manipur in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Curfew will be relaxed from 5am to 6pm on Wednesday in Imphal West and Imphal East districts. (ANI)

A total of 1,040 arms, 13,601 ammunitions and 230 bombs of different kinds have been recovered till date, according to a press note issued on Tuesday by Kuldiep Singh, advisor (Security) to the Government of Manipur.

“Movement of essential items along NH-37 is ensured. Imphal bound 253 loaded vehicles have left Jiribam, 191 Imphal bound loaded vehicles have left Noney and 361 Jiribam bound empty vehicles have left Keithelmanbi, Imphal-West,” the former Central Reserve Police (CRPF) chief said in the press note.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh chaired a video conference (VC) meeting with senior officials of all the districts from 11am on Tuesday .On Monday, governor Anusuiya Uikey visited relief camps at Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts and interacted with the residents. She also held meetings with Civil Society Organisations (CSO) at Churachandpur and Bishnupur.

“Senior officers have visited and are camping in vulnerable areas. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable areas. A combined team of state and central forces have intensified combing operations in many parts of the state,” the press note added.

“Ministers and MLAs of the state are visiting different areas and appealing for peace and normalcy by meeting the public at large and CSOs. Security forces are also organising meetings with CSOs, village heads of different villages and making appeals for peace and normalcy, besides doing their duties of area domination, patrol,” it said.

Curfew timing curtailed

Meanwhile, the curfew timing of Imphal West and Imphal East districts which was earlier relaxed during the day from 5am to 8pm, has been reduced in view of the law and order situation in the state. The state capital Imphal is located under Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

According to the latest official notification by the respective district administrations on Tuesday, curfew will be relaxed from 5am to 6pm on Wednesday in both the districts

“Curfew has been relaxed in order to facilitate the general public to buy essential items, including food and medicines but prohibits gathering of people for any other purposes,” the order stated.

All persons belonging to essential services such as health, PHED, electricity, media personnel and functioning of courts will be exempted from the further imposition of curfew after the expiry of the said period of relaxation, it added

Indefinite curfew has been imposed in the two districts, along with other violence-hit districts in the state, since 7pm of May 3 in view of the law and order situation in the state until further order.

At least 106 people have died and another 40,000 displaced in the ethnic violence between the tribal Kukis, who mostly reside in the hill districts, and the Meiteis, the dominant community in Imphal Valley, that broke out a month ago.

