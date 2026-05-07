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Over 100 govt staff seek medical exemption from Census duty; CMO to form special board

Prayagraj's administration faces over 100 medical exemption requests from government employees for Census 2027 duties; a medical board will assess claims.

Published on: May 07, 2026 04:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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The district administration in Prayagraj has seen a surge of requests from government employees seeking exemption from Census 2027 duties on medical grounds soon after assignments were made. In response, the district census officer asked the chief medical officer (CMO) to constitute a medical board to examine the claims at the earliest.

For representation only

Vinita Singh, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) and district census officer, stated that the census work involves approximately 14,400 government employees in the district. Nearly 80% of these employees are teachers from the primary and secondary education departments. Staff have been deployed across eight tehsils, eight Nagar Panchayats and 80 wards of the Municipal Corporation.

“However, within a week of duty allocation, more than 100 medical certificates reached my office citing inability to perform the task due to various health issues,” Singh said. She noted that these employees were assigned duties near their place of work but still report medical issues.

The employees, engaged as enumerators for about a month of additional work from May 22 to June 20, 2026, will receive an honorarium of 10,000.

CMO Dr A K Tiwari confirmed that an existing medical board would examine all forwarded certificates. He stated, “Each case will be assessed carefully and a report on the genuineness of the medical claims will be submitted to the district census officer.”

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Over 100 govt staff seek medical exemption from Census duty; CMO to form special board
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