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Over 100 students fall ill after having food at state-run residential school in Odisha; 1 dead

Over 100 students fall ill after having food at state-run residential school in Odisha; 1 dead

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 06:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Baripada , A Class 5 student died on Tuesday, two days after having a meal at her government-run tribal residential school in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, officials said, and claimed that more than 100 of her schoolmates have fallen ill after having the food.

Over 100 students fall ill after having food at state-run residential school in Odisha; 1 dead

Officials said the students of the Kakabandha Ashram School had complained of discomfort and fallen ill after having food items "not mentioned in the authorised menu" on Sunday morning.

Parents of the affected students claimed the children had fermented rice , mashed potatoes, and mango chutney, following which they suffered from loose motion and vomiting.

More than 100 students fell ill, and they were rushed to the local community health centre, from where 67 of them were shifted to the PMR Medical College and Hospital at Baripada in a serious state, officials said.

"Rupali Besra, a student of Class 5, had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital on Monday. Despite continuous medical intervention, she died on Tuesday morning," said Mayurbhanj district collector Hema Kanta Say.

The school's headteacher, Jayant Kumar Panigrahi, has been suspended for negligence on duty, and the government has announced 7 lakh ex gratia to the family of the deceased student, officials said.

Odisha Housing and Urban Development Krushna Chandra Mahapatra met with the students admitted to the hospital and spoke to their parents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Over 100 students fall ill after having food at state-run residential school in Odisha; 1 dead
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Over 100 students fall ill after having food at state-run residential school in Odisha; 1 dead
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