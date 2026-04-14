Baripada , A Class 5 student died on Tuesday, two days after having a meal at her government-run tribal residential school in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, officials said, and claimed that more than 100 of her schoolmates have fallen ill after having the food.

Over 100 students fall ill after having food at state-run residential school in Odisha; 1 dead

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Officials said the students of the Kakabandha Ashram School had complained of discomfort and fallen ill after having food items "not mentioned in the authorised menu" on Sunday morning.

Parents of the affected students claimed the children had fermented rice , mashed potatoes, and mango chutney, following which they suffered from loose motion and vomiting.

More than 100 students fell ill, and they were rushed to the local community health centre, from where 67 of them were shifted to the PMR Medical College and Hospital at Baripada in a serious state, officials said.

"Rupali Besra, a student of Class 5, had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital on Monday. Despite continuous medical intervention, she died on Tuesday morning," said Mayurbhanj district collector Hema Kanta Say.

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{{^usCountry}} The officer also said, "At present, 66 students are undergoing treatment at the hospital, while another 41 are admitted at the community health centre. One medical team has been sent to the health centre while another is camping at the school." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer also said, "At present, 66 students are undergoing treatment at the hospital, while another 41 are admitted at the community health centre. One medical team has been sent to the health centre while another is camping at the school." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Some more students are being admitted to the hospital, the district collector said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some more students are being admitted to the hospital, the district collector said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Besides the police probe, we will conduct an independent inquiry, as it was alleged that the headmaster had served food that was not mentioned in the menu. Action will be taken against teachers and officials responsible for the incident," he told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Besides the police probe, we will conduct an independent inquiry, as it was alleged that the headmaster had served food that was not mentioned in the menu. Action will be taken against teachers and officials responsible for the incident," he told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A police case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's mother, the district collector added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's mother, the district collector added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After the incident came to light, villagers blocked the Rasgovindpur-Jaleswar road, demanding compensation for the deceased's family and action against the persons responsible for the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the incident came to light, villagers blocked the Rasgovindpur-Jaleswar road, demanding compensation for the deceased's family and action against the persons responsible for the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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The school's headteacher, Jayant Kumar Panigrahi, has been suspended for negligence on duty, and the government has announced ₹7 lakh ex gratia to the family of the deceased student, officials said.

Odisha Housing and Urban Development Krushna Chandra Mahapatra met with the students admitted to the hospital and spoke to their parents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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