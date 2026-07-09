Over 2,500 displaced as heavy rain batters Tripura; flood threat intensifies

Impact of Rainfall in Tripura At least 2,589 people have been displaced by incessant rainfall across Tripura, with hundreds of houses damaged and rivers flowing above the expected flood level, according to the latest report released by the State Emergency Operation Centre on Wednesday evening. People shield themselves from heavy showers in Agartala, Tripura, on Wednesday. (PTI)

No deaths or injuries have been reported due to the rain so far, officials said.

The state has been witnessing incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the past few days, disrupting normal life in several districts.

According to the report, 2,589 people from 434 families have taken shelter in 22 relief camps set up in Dhalai and Khowai districts. A total of 300 houses have been damaged due to the heavy rain, including 44 that were completely destroyed, 77 that suffered severe damage and 179 that were partially damaged.

The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places across the state over the next 24 hours.

It has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall of 7-20 cm at one or two places in West Tripura, Khowai, Dhalai and Gomati districts, and heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm at isolated places in the remaining districts.

Meanwhile, the water levels of the Khowai River in Khowai district, the Dhalai and Manu rivers in Dhalai district, and the Muhuri River in South Tripura district have risen above the expected flood level, raising concerns of further flooding in low-lying areas.