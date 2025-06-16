Over 56,000 people trained in water conservation techniques in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has launched an ambitious grassroots initiative titled ‘Mor Gaon Mor Pani’ (My Village, My Water) under which till now more than 56,000 villagers, panchayat representatives, and field workers across Chhattisgarh have been trained in water conservation techniques, officials said. The water conservation campaign of the Chhattisgarh government was launched on Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, 2025.

The campaign was launched on Panchayati Raj Day (April 24, 2025), and aims to reverse the alarming decline in groundwater levels across districts like Bemetara, Bastar, Surguja, and Raigarh.

According to Jaldoot App data, villages such as Khari Gram Panchayat in Bemetara have seen water tables drop from 1.9 meters in 2024 to 5.1 meters in 2025—a trend mirrored across thousands of habitations.

“The Panchayat and Rural Development Department has divided the state into 626 clusters to streamline implementation of the campaign. So far, 56,112 individuals, including villagers, elected panchayat representatives, officials, and field workers, have undergone training in water conservation and resource management,” said Principal Secretary Niharika Barik.

Barik further said that in 9,053 Gram Panchayats, current groundwater levels are being publicly displayed through wall writings to spread awareness. Meanwhile, 7,607 Panchayats have held rallies, cultural events, and slogan-writing campaigns to engage citizens in the cause.

Officials said that many effective water conservation techniques are implemented under the campaign to tackle the rural water crisis, which include construction and renovation of water bodies such as stop dams, check dams, recharge pits, ponds, and farm ponds to enhance groundwater recharge and rainwater harvesting.

Village-specific water management plans are being developed using GIS-based mapping of traditional and potential water sources. Public awareness is being raised through wall writings displaying groundwater levels in villages and over 56,000 individuals, including officials and villagers, have been trained in sustainable water management practices.

“Recognising the pivotal role of women in resource stewardship, the campaign is working closely with Self Help Groups (SHGs) to lead the charge at the community level. The program also incorporates GIS-based mapping to identify and plan around existing and potential water sources. Village-level action plans are being tailored to local topography for maximum impact,” Barik added.

Under convergence with MGNREGA and allied schemes, the government has drawn up 37,090 water-related projects for 2025–26 which include stop dams, check dams, pond renovation, recharge pits, and farm ponds—with all works scheduled under a time-bound employment-generating plan. Ground activity has already commenced in every Gram Panchayat.

In a parallel campaign, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, the state plans to plant 13 lakh trees this year. District-level preparations are underway to support the effort, officials said.

Each village will also set up a Water Conservation Committee, responsible for project execution, monitoring, and community coordination. Gram Panchayats and Gram Sabhas are at the center of decision-making, ensuring grassroots involvement, Barik added.

Officials said the state is currently facing a serious water crisis due to excessive groundwater extraction, climate change, and unsustainable agricultural practices. Districts like Dhamtari, Bemetara, and Raipur have reported a sharp decline in groundwater levels, primarily because of over-dependence on borewells and water-intensive crops like paddy.

Uneven rainfall patterns and reduced natural recharge have further worsened the situation, affecting both rural and urban areas, officials added.