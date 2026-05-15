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Over 70,000 meritorious girl students to get free electric scooters ahead of assembly polls-2027

Govt begins groundwork to implement flagship scheme before state elections; Education Directorate starts preparing beneficiary lists

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:24 am IST
By K Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
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The Uttar Pradesh government has accelerated preparations for its ambitious plan to distribute free electric scooters to meritorious girl students in higher educational institutions ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The 400-crore budget allocation is sufficient to procure nearly 72,700 scooters, according to official estimates (Sourced)

Under the Rani Lakshmibai Scooter Scheme, one of the BJP’s key promises during the 2022 Assembly polls, the state government aims to encourage meritorious girls to pursue higher education. Officials from the state’s secondary and higher education departments confirmed that the process of identifying eligible beneficiaries has already begun.

In a significant move aimed at reducing fuel costs and promoting environmental sustainability, the government decided to provide electric scooters under the scheme. Each scooter is expected to cost around 55,000, officials said.

The 400-crore budget allocation is sufficient to procure nearly 72,700 scooters, according to official estimates. However, considering funds will also be used for distribution events and administrative arrangements, the initiative is likely to benefit over 70,000 girl students. The final number of beneficiaries is yet to be decided.

Officials said the distribution process will ensure representation across categories. Similar to reservation provisions in government jobs, beneficiaries will include students from Unreserved, OBC, SC, ST, EWS and differently-abled categories.

Officials maintain that the move will particularly benefit students from rural areas, where girls often travel long distances to attend colleges and face daily commuting challenges. The availability of scooters is expected to not only ease transportation and save time but also enable students to pursue skill-based education and training opportunities alongside their studies.

Scooty features to be decided based on market survey

The specifications and features of the scooters to be distributed will be determined after conducting a market survey. To finalise the features, the government has formed a four-member committee.

According to an order issued on May 7, 2026, by deputy secretary Ram Janam Chauhan, a copy of which is with HT, the committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the special secretary of the higher education department. The director of the higher education department, an officer of additional transport commissioner rank nominated by the transport commissioner and the finance controller of the higher education department have been appointed as committee members.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
K Sandeep Kumar

K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

Home / Cities / Other Cities / Over 70,000 meritorious girl students to get free electric scooters ahead of assembly polls-2027
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Over 70,000 meritorious girl students to get free electric scooters ahead of assembly polls-2027
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