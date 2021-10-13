Over 73% construction work of Bundelkhand Expressway completed: UPEIDA CEO

Lucknow: The construction of Bundelkhand Expressway is going on at a fast pace as more than 73% physical work of the project has been completed, said chief executive officer (CEO), UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

A meeting to review the progress of the project’s construction was held through video conferencing under the chairmanship of Awasthi on Wednesday. The officers of the construction companies as well as the senior officers of UPEIDA were present in the meeting.

Awasthi said, “The construction of bridges on rivers Yamuna and Betwa, falling on the expressway, was going on at a fast pace. Instructions have been issued to expedite the work of railway over-bridges and other structures on the expressway. The officers of the construction companies have also been asked to speed up the construction of toll plazas and toilet blocks. The remaining earthwork would be completed expeditiously.”

Till Wednesday, the 100% clearing, grubbing work and 96% of soil work had been completed on the expressway. Out of the 882 structures, the work on 749 structures, which is more than 85% of the total work, has also been completed. The 93.43% of sub grade level work, 92.17% GSB level work and 86.65% WMM work, besides the work on all 1,465 piles for the construction of long bridges have also been completed.

The work on all 14 long bridges and four railway over-bridges of the project and the construction of 19 flyovers are also in progress. The total length of Bundelkhand Expressway Project is 296.07 km.