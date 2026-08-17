Over Rs300-crore Maa Sheetla corridor proposed in Kaushambi

The district administration has proposed a Maa Sheetla Corridor at Kada Dham in Kaushambi, modeled after the Maa Vindhyavasini Corridor, and has sent a proposal to the state government to appoint an architect for the project.

Maa Sheetla Dham in Kaushambi (File Photo)

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The proposed corridor, estimated to cost more than ₹300 crore, aims to transform the Maa Sheetla Dham, a Shakti Peeth located on the banks of the Ganga, into a major religious tourism destination while improving facilities for pilgrims.

Kaushambi district magistrate Amit Pal said the proposal for the appointment of an architect had been sent to the state government. Once approval is received, the architect will be selected, followed by the appointment of an executing agency and preparation of a detailed project report (DPR), he said.

The proposed development plan includes beautification and construction of Ganga ghats, a floating jetty, pilgrim accommodation, a cafeteria, parking facilities and improved road, drinking water and sewerage infrastructure. A wide approach road connecting the main road to the temple complex, a grand entrance gate, a circumambulation path, a pilgrim facilitation centre, changing rooms and modern toilets are also proposed, he shared.

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{{^usCountry}} The temple is among the prominent religious sites of Kaushambi, which is known as the land of Tathagata because of its association with Buddhism. The development of the corridor is expected to strengthen the district’s religious tourism infrastructure and improve the experience of devotees visiting the temple. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The temple is among the prominent religious sites of Kaushambi, which is known as the land of Tathagata because of its association with Buddhism. The development of the corridor is expected to strengthen the district’s religious tourism infrastructure and improve the experience of devotees visiting the temple. {{/usCountry}}

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The Maa Sheetla Dham has two prominent ghats—Kubri and Kaleshwar—where thousands of devotees take a holy dip during religious festivals. While a permanent structure has been constructed at Kubri Ghat, Kaleshwar Ghat is yet to be developed on similar lines.

The two ghats are around 400-500 metres apart. The administration is separately working on a proposal to construct a permanent ghat between Kubri and Kaleshwar, officials said.

The proposed project follows the development of several temple and tourism corridors in Prayagraj in the run-up to and during Mahakumbh-2025. Eight temple corridors have been developed or taken up in the Sangam city, including the Bade Hanuman temple corridor, Akshayvat-Saraswati Koop corridor and Bharadwaj Ashram corridor.

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The Bade Hanuman temple corridor is still under construction and has involved an expenditure of more than ₹38 crore, while the Dwadash Madhav corridor, Bharadwaj Ashram corridor, Akshayvat-Saraswati Koop corridor and Maa Alop Shankari Devi temple corridor have been developed at costs of ₹25 crore, ₹15 crore, ₹10 crore and ₹10 crore, respectively.