Oxygen requirement of Covid-19 patients up to 64% in Jan, from 16% in Jul 2020

PUNE According to data from the Pune municipal corporation’s (PMC) iHeal app, the oxygen requirement of Covid-19 patients has been increasing, despite the number of cases falling in the city between October 2020 and January 2021.

The data compiled by the app through information from various hospitals found that in July 2020, while 16.30% of Covid-19 patients required oxygen, this number went up to 64.30% in January 2021.

The data has also revealed that the number of Covid-19 patients requiring ventilators, and those requiring no oxygen, has also gone down.

PMC’s iHeal app which was specially designed to collect information from various hospitals regarding patients admitted and those who are critical.

The app compiles information on the medicine requirement of these patients, gender-wise bifurcation and also the underlying comorbid conditions of the patients.

A total of 64.30% of Covid-19 patients admitted to various city hospitals required oxygen in January 2021.

While 14.40% of Covid-19 patients required ventilators as of July 2020, this number went down to 2.20% in January 2021.

This report is based on patients admitted to hospitals from 25/7/2020 to 26/1/2021, and data of a total of 13,311 was studied.

The average age of the patients was 53.69. Of these, 68% were male; 14.4% had diabetes and 16% had hypertension.

Dr H K Sale, executive director at Noble hospitals, said, “Even in home isolation, there are patients who require oxygen. However, if we are talking about percentages, then surely patients who came to the hospital in October or thereafter, came at a stage when they needed oxygen or medical help. So the oxygen requirement percentage for admitted patients has gone up.”