Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: PAC organises tour to Sutlej floodplains, oxbow lakes
others

Ludhiana: PAC organises tour to Sutlej floodplains, oxbow lakes

The public action committee (PAC), Sutlej and Mattewara forest ,organised a guided tour to the Sutlej floodplains and oxbow lakes near Mattewara forest on Sunday
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Apart from the general public and school children, many photographers and video filmmakers of the city also took part in it. (Representative photo)

The public action committee (PAC), Sutlej and Mattewara forest ,organised a guided tour to the Sutlej floodplains and oxbow lakes near Mattewara forest on Sunday.

The tour was organised to raise awareness about river flood plains and oxbow lakes. Apart from the general public and school children, many photographers and video filmmakers of the city also took part in it.

Ranjodh Singh of Ramgarhia Education Trust said, “The general public knows very little about such miracles of nature therefore, this tour was organised as part of a series of awareness campaigns run by PAC. Visits to such places provide understanding well beyond books.”

Documentary filmmaker Dharmbir Singh expressed his desire to make a documentary film about pollution and encroachment on the rivers of Punjab.

“I had a special interest in today’s tour. I arrived here with my equipment and crew very early in the morning. We will make and release a short documentary film on Oxbow lake and Sutlej flood plains soon,” said Dharambir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lodhi Club catering service: Ludhiana DC resolves matter, awards tender to highest bidder

Contribute towards safety of city, Ludhiana police chief tells architects

Ludhiana: Motorcycle rally held to create awareness on prostate cancer

Ludhiana district table tennis championship: Ishreen, Aryan bag titles in U-17 finals
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP