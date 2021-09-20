Ludhiana: PAC organises tour to Sutlej floodplains, oxbow lakes

The public action committee (PAC), Sutlej and Mattewara forest ,organised a guided tour to the Sutlej floodplains and oxbow lakes near Mattewara forest on Sunday.

The tour was organised to raise awareness about river flood plains and oxbow lakes. Apart from the general public and school children, many photographers and video filmmakers of the city also took part in it.

Ranjodh Singh of Ramgarhia Education Trust said, “The general public knows very little about such miracles of nature therefore, this tour was organised as part of a series of awareness campaigns run by PAC. Visits to such places provide understanding well beyond books.”

Documentary filmmaker Dharmbir Singh expressed his desire to make a documentary film about pollution and encroachment on the rivers of Punjab.

“I had a special interest in today’s tour. I arrived here with my equipment and crew very early in the morning. We will make and release a short documentary film on Oxbow lake and Sutlej flood plains soon,” said Dharambir.