Pain of the pandemic - instead of marriage festivities, many households holding post-death ceremonies

Destiny has been cruel to Afreen (name changed) of Kareli, who was engaged in March, to be married soon. The groom-to-be, a merchant navy employee, arrived during Ramzan for preparations of marriage after Eid but fell ill and tested positive for Covid-19. After fighting for his life at a hospital for a few days, the youth breathed his last on the fifth of Ramzan, shattering the dreams of Afreen.

It is not just Afreen but hundreds of Muslim households in the district are now mourning loved ones instead of preparing for grand marriages, which are generally solemnised after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Instead, ceremonies praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased are now being observed across the district. There are many households where marriages have been postponed due to the death of a near relative of the bride or the groom.

A resident of C-Block in Kareli, Mohd Shadab, was to be married in the first week of June. However, following a death in his family, the marriage has been put on hold. Although marriages are still taking place according to guidelines issued by the government, families who have lost loved ones are finding it hard to move on and organise marriages of their sons and daughters.

Corporator Fazal Khan of ward number 78 of Kareli said he knew many families who had cancelled marriages after losing a close relative. “Instead of marriage songs and festivities, ‘Chaliswa’ (post death ceremony among Muslims) and ‘terahi’ (post death ceremony in Hindus) are being observed at these households which is tragic. People have stood with each other in difficult times and have supported people who have lost their dear ones,” Fazal said.

Rambali Mishra of Badokhar in Koraon area was happy after the marriage of his son and daughter was to take place in May. However, after the death of a relative due to Covid-19, both marriages have been postponed.

A similar situation prevailed in the house of Chhotelal of Naini who had to cancel his daughter’s marriage which was to take place on April 30 but was put off as a close relative of the groom died in the pandemic.

Sarita Khurana of Civil Lines has had to put off her son’s marriage after his mother-in-law-to-be fell ill and was admitted to the hospital.

Pandit Balak Maharaj, who solemnises marriages, said that many marriages have been cancelled with the start of second wave of the pandemic. Now, the next ‘muhurt’ will be taken out for such marriages, he added.