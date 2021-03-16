Panchayat member held for illegal poppy cultivation in Ludhiana
The Crime Investigation Agency-2 have arrested a panchayat member for illegally growing poppy on his fields.
The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Rurka village, Dehlon. As many as 132 poppy plants, grown on a patch of land behind wheat crop, were recovered from his fields.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the raid was conducted at the panchayat member’s fields following secret information about illegal cultivation of poppy.
The accused has been booked under Sections 16, 81 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Dehlon police station. The police are looking into his past criminal record.
