'All we could see was smog': Panic after fumes emit from Badlapur firm

Locals at Badlapur complained of foul stench in the MIDC area on Thursday around 10pm.

Fire brigade officials informed that overheating of chemicals – such as benzene and sulphuric acid – stored at a factory in Badlapur MIDC released fumes into the air. The fire brigade started cooling operations and brought the situation under control by 11.45pm.

A fire brigade personal said, “On Thursday, the two chemicals had overheated and emitted fumes, which spread across the entire area. The gas is not hazardous but residents found it difficult to breathe, and developed itchy eyes cough. We reached the spot and immediately and started the reactor cooling machine to control the temperature of the chemicals. We started making emergency announcements in the area asking residents to stay in their home. We’ll also investigate the matter in detail and take necessary action against the company for negligence.”

Sai Kiran, one of the residents of the area, said, “We could not even see the building next to ours. All we could see was smog. So we immediately called the fire brigade. “