Parents must learn to spot warning signals in children: Experts

LUCKNOW: If a child is having trouble in breathing and lips and tongue are turning blue, it means there is urgent need for medical attention, said Dr Shalini Tripathi of the department of paediatrics at the King George’s Medical University at the two-day “Training of Trainers” programme on ‘Oxygen therapy for the management of hypoxemic conditions among children under 5 years.’

“The hands and feet also turn blue among children less than two-months in age but that’s usually due to cold, which is not as serious as lips and tongue turning blue,” she said.

“Child becoming lethargic and not taking milk is also a warning sign,” she added.

The event was organised by the directorate general of health and during which Dr Renu Srivastava Verma, director general, medical and health and other officials were present.

“In fact, parents, including the mother and father, should learn about warning signs so that they are able to realise situations that need prompt medical attention. Any paediatrician or even a para-medical staff trained in paediatric care can explain such warning signs,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist, SC Trivedi Memorial Hospital.

Dr Surya Kant, professor and head of the department of respiratory medicine, who was the training coordinator, said this programme was designed specifically for doctors and nurses of newborn care units for sick and maternal and child health wards. “The main objective is to build the capacities of hospital staff on oxygen therapy for children under 5 years.

“Hypoxemic conditions or low levels of oxygen in body pose a significant threat to the health of young children and U.P. faces unique challenges in providing adequate healthcare services,” he said.

Dr Surya Kant said sessions include discussions on neonatal resuscitation and other medical procedures to be followed by life saving tips to the medical staff when a child is brought to a hospital. A session by Dr Ankit Kumar focused on continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, and infection prevention measures during oxygen therapy, providing a comprehensive understanding of managing hypoxemic conditions effectively.

