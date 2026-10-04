Patient dies after hospital manager performs surgery without doctor in UP's Chandauli

A woman died after allegedly undergoing surgery performed by a hospital manager in the absence of a doctor at a private hospital in Chandauli, following which police arrested the 24-year-old accused in a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

A case was registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's father. (Sakib Ali/HT)

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According to a press release, the accused, identified as Indrajeet Prajapati, was the manager of Indra Hospital in Mahraiya under Dhanapur Police Station. Police said he allegedly performed surgery on Suman on August 19 after the doctor did not arrive at the hospital.

Suman had been admitted to the hospital on August 18, the press release said. During the surgery, a wrong vein was allegedly severed and her kidney was damaged, following which she died later that night.

A case was registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's father, Chandravali Bind, a resident of Lakhaipur village, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the press release, investigative proceedings were initiated on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by the Chief Medical Officer, Chandauli, and the complainant's statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the press release, investigative proceedings were initiated on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by the Chief Medical Officer, Chandauli, and the complainant's statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Acting on directions from senior officials and under the leadership of Dhanapur Station House Officer Surya Prakash Mishra, a police team arrested Prajapati from Indra Hospital at around 5 am on October 3 after receiving information from an informant, the release said.

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During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that he was the hospital manager and usually arranged doctors to treat patients. He allegedly admitted that as the doctor was absent on the day of the incident, he performed the surgery himself, after which the patient died, according to the press release.

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The accused is a resident of Mahraiya village and is originally from Raipur Bamhaniyav village in Dhanapur police station limits.

Police said further legal proceedings are underway in the case.