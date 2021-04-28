Patients with mild symptoms don’t need CT scan, say experts

With the second wave hitting the district, as well as the country, with more vengeance, Sanjivani Group, in association with the Ludhiana administration, took to social media on Tuesday to dispel misinformation surrounding the virus and its treatment. They also guided patients in home isolation on how to improve oxygen levels by ‘proning’ (lying on your belly).

This, they said, will reduce the load on hospitals.

In a Facebook Live session by Sanjivani Group, on the official page of the district public relations officer (DPRO), cardiologist Dr Bishav Mohan, who was the moderator, posed questions on behalf of residents to expert Dr Rajesh Mahajan. RTA secretary Sandeep Singh Garha was also on the expert panel to respond to queries pertaining to the arrangements put in place by the Ludhiana administration.

Dr Rajesh Mahajan said Covid patients with mild symptoms do not need a CT-scan after they have undergone an RT-PCR (reverse transcription- polymerase chain reaction) test.

He added that they could take multivitamin, vitamin C and simple crocin tablets during their quarantine period with strict monitoring of oxygen level, which should not fall below 95.

He said people must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and hand hygiene to break the transmission chain.

Answering to a query of a Covid patient, Dr Mahajan asked him to wear a face-mask even at home to curtail spreading it to anyone who has recovered from the disease, and wait for four weeks before getting the Covid jab.

Dr Mahajan also spoke about proning to improve oxygen levels. He added that lying face down was known as proning which was a medically accepted position to improve comfort and oxygenation. He said that if the oxygen level drops below 94, a patient in home isolation must lie on their belly as the position improves ventilation.

Expert also said that home isolation patients must practice proning by learning the correct way from their doctors.

Meanwhile, RTA secretary Sandeep Garha said the administration was adopting an effective mechanism for patients in home-isolation.

He added that the department’s staff members call them every day to enquire about their health status, including oxygen levels, fever, cough or other symptoms so that in case anyone develops serious issues, they can be shifted to nearby health centres.

Helpline numbers

Residents can reach out to the administration on helpline numbers: (6284912553) for beds, (7837018500 and 0161-2421091) for oxygen, (9814718704) and (6284531852) for any kind of psychological help for Covid patients and state health helpline 104.

