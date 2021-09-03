PAU’s Kisan Mela to be held online for 2nd year in a row

Punjab Agricultural University’s Kisan Mela will be held online for the second year in a row to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection in the city.

Earlier, it was decided to hold the mela online at Gurdaspur, Bathinda, Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, and Patiala, and offline on PAU premises in the third week of September.

While the senior officials are tight-lipped, sources in the department said the university authorities had sought permission from the district administration for the same but were denied.

The biannual affair was cancelled in March last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak and was held virtually in September during the Rabi season. Similarly, the PAU had planned to hold offline mela in April for the Kharif season but cancelled it in the wake of the second Covid wave.

As per PAU authorities, the virtual events held last year witnessed the participation of 2.66 lakh persons from India and abroad.

JS Mahal, director of extension education, PAU, said that Kisan Melas are organised twice a year in March and September for Kharif and Rabi seasons, respectively. Due to the pandemic, they are being organised virtually, he said.

Videos of field demonstrations, farm machinery, and the latest agricultural recommendations will be uploaded on the web portal of Kisan Mela. Farmers, farm women, and rural youth can participate by logging in on the website, he added.

During a weekly PAU Facebook Live Programme, Mahal while in conversation with Tejinder Singh Riar, additional director, communication, divulged that the forthcoming mela at Ludhiana will be held on September 17-18.

Dr Mahal also briefed about the online process to join the mela and its various attractions including farmer-scientist interaction, agricultural machinery, and display of more than 200 titles of PAU publications.

Associate Director, Seed, Dr Rajinder Singh urged the farmers to participate in the mela and buy authentic, high-quality seeds of the Rabi crops, fodder, and vegetables.