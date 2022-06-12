PCS (Pre)-2022 today: UPPSC to conduct exam in 28 districts for over 6 lakh registered candidates

Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS (Pre)-2022, will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at 1,303 centres in the state on Sunday, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

UPPSC has set up these examination centres in 28 districts of the state. Around 350 posts including 39 posts of SDM, 93 of deputy SP and 36 of BDO are on offer. A total of 6,03,536 candidates are registered to appear in the examination, he informed.

The UPPSC secretary, however, made clear that the total posts to be filled through this exam could change and details of vacant posts received by the commission before declaring the results would also be filled through this recruitment exam.

The PCS (Pre)-2022 will be conducted in two sessions: From 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The commission has decided to set up exam centres in 28 districts including Agra, Ghazipur, Jyotibaphule Nagar, Maharajganj, Mainpuri, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Rae Bareli besides Varanasi, Sitapur, Mirzapur, Mathura, Deoria and Mau.

UPPSC controller of examination Arvind Kumar Mishra made clear that the candidates will be given entry inside the examination centre 30 minutes before the start of the exam and the entry will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after that, he added.