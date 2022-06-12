Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / PCS (Pre)-2022 today: UPPSC to conduct exam in 28 districts for over 6 lakh registered candidates
others

PCS (Pre)-2022 today: UPPSC to conduct exam in 28 districts for over 6 lakh registered candidates

There are 350 positions available, including 39 SDMs, 93 deputy SPs, and 36 BDOs. A total of 6,03,536 candidates have registered to take the examination.
The PCS (Pre)-2022 will be conducted in two sessions: From 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS (Pre)-2022, will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at 1,303 centres in the state on Sunday, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

UPPSC has set up these examination centres in 28 districts of the state. Around 350 posts including 39 posts of SDM, 93 of deputy SP and 36 of BDO are on offer. A total of 6,03,536 candidates are registered to appear in the examination, he informed.

The UPPSC secretary, however, made clear that the total posts to be filled through this exam could change and details of vacant posts received by the commission before declaring the results would also be filled through this recruitment exam.

The PCS (Pre)-2022 will be conducted in two sessions: From 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The commission has decided to set up exam centres in 28 districts including Agra, Ghazipur, Jyotibaphule Nagar, Maharajganj, Mainpuri, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Rae Bareli besides Varanasi, Sitapur, Mirzapur, Mathura, Deoria and Mau.

RELATED STORIES

UPPSC controller of examination Arvind Kumar Mishra made clear that the candidates will be given entry inside the examination centre 30 minutes before the start of the exam and the entry will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after that, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP