PDA reseals Atiq’s aide Guddu Muslim’s chicken shop

Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) officials sealed the chicken shop of slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed’s aide Guddu Muslim in Chakia locality here on Thursday.

The shop was operational despite being sealed earlier. PDA has constituted a committee to enquire how the shop was reopened despite being sealed by the development authority.

Guddu Muslim is one of the assailants involved in sensational murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two security personnel. He is on the run and is carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on his arrest.

In viral CCTV footages of Umesh Pal’s murder, Guddu Muslim was seen hurling crude bombs at the incident spot. One of his crude bombs claimed the life of one of the police constables who was on security duty with Umesh Pal.

A week after the incident, PDA officials sealed Guddu Muslim’s chicken shop at Chak Niratul in Chakia area. However, three days back Guddu’s kin removed the seal and painted the shop.

They reopened the shop and started selling chicken. PDA officials sprang into action after receiving information and sealed the shop again on Thursday.

PDA officials said a committee has also been constituted to enquire that on whose behest the sealed shop was opened illegally by Guddu Muslim’s kin.