Meghalaya: PDF merges with NPP, Sangma terms it ‘wedding after long romance’

The People’s Democratic Front (PDF) on Saturday formally merged with the National People’s Party (NPP) based on an 11-point document which seeks implementation of the roster system ‘prospectively’, introduction of the inner line permit (ILP) among other issues.

The merger document was signed between NPP chief and chief minister Conrad K Sangma and PDF chief Gavin M Mylliem. (Twitter/Conrad K Sangma)

The PDF has two MLAs – Gavin M Mylliem (Sohra) and Banteidor Lyngdoh (Mawkynrew) – in the Meghalaya Assembly and the merger has increased the NPP’s strength to 28 in the 60-member House and also ended the journey of PDF as a political party after nearly six years since it was constituted.

The merger document of the regional party founded in 2017 just before the 2018 assembly polls specified that the roster system ought to be implemented with prospective effect, implementation of ILP (inner line permit), official recognition to the Khasi language, solution to the border dispute with Assam, improving air connectivity and power scenario among a few others as its conditions for merging.

Soon after a grand function at the NPP headquarters here, the general secretary of PDF Auspicious Mawphlang announced that the party is dissolved forthwith following the merger.

The merger document was signed between NPP national chief and chief minister Conrad K Sangma and PDF chief Gavin M Mylliem in presence of NPP national vice president Prestone Tynsong, NPP general secretary Sniawbhalang Dhar and PDF working president Banteidor Lyngdoh.

The other points mentioned in the document include resolving the border issue with Assam, inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule, formulation of an agriculture policy, implementation of an employment generation policy, transparent & effective recruitment policy, reviewing the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Concession Rules 2016, improving power availability by 2028, improving air connectivity to Shillong and solving the drug menace in the state.

Both the PDF MLAs along with leaders of the party were felicitated during the grand function held at the NPP’s party office here.

Terming the merger as a ‘wedding ceremony’, NPP national chief Conrad K Sangma said, “Today is the wedding ceremony but let me tell you that the love story (between NPP and PDF) started long time back. For the last five years, we have been romancing and that is simply because we get along and we see things from the same perspective, we have the same goals, ideas and visions for our people and our state.”

Welcoming the leaders and supporters of PDF into the NPP family, Sangma said, “I am excited that today with the joining and the merging of the MLAs, senior leaders and members of the PDF, it will only make us (NPP) stronger. I am so excited to work with you because I see the capacity that you have and I see what you can do not just for your constituencies but what you can do for the state, for the region and for the country.”

The NPP chief further assured the PDF to work together to achieve all different points mentioned in the merger document and said, “We are on the same page and let me assure you that we will work together to ensure that we are able to achieve all these points mentioned in the document. I can assure you that we will definitely take care of all these issues.”

Sangma also announced that the process of reorganising the party at all levels is going on following the merger and said, “We will be restructuring immediately the block committees of both Sohra and Mawkynrew constituencies and necessary steps will be taken so that we will be able to come up with a committee and we are able to take everybody along.”

Further, Sangma also assured that it will be his personal agenda to ensure maximum development is given to Sohra and Mawkynrew that will change and transform them. “We have been doing a lot in the last five years but let me assure you now the situation is completely different and now as a family, we will work twice as hard and I give you a personal commitment that I will look into the agendas and issues in the constituencies. Both Sohra and Mawkynrew have got huge potentials when it comes to agriculture and tourism and we have many programmes both in agriculture and tourism and I assure we will give special focus for that and I will promise to your people that we will fulfil all promises and commitments given to you to transform these constituencies,” he said.

Sangma said that the NPP is one of the six national parties in the country and the beauty of the NPP is because it is the only party from the North East which is made by the states of the North East to be a nationally recognised party.

