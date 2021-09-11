Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pedestrian run over by BMW mobike on SB road ; biker makes bail

PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 09:43 PM IST
PUNE The police have arrested 25-year-old stock trade, for running over and killing a 32-year-old pedestrian woman with a high-end motorbike he was riding on Senapati Bapat road, police officials said on Saturday. The man was released later on bail by a local court.

According to the Chaturshrungi police, the deceased woman was identified as Rina Sitaram Mundhe, alias Rina Sachin Madke (32), a resident of Warje Malwadi. The woman worked as a circle officer for the Slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) in Pune. The arrested driver was identified as Akshay Mahadev Ekade (25), a resident of a residential building on University road and a native of Buldhana, according to police.

The man was riding his BMW motorbike heading from Chaturshrungi to Deccan on Thursday, when his bike hit the pedestrian while she was crossing the Senapati Bapat road near Pavilion mall around 6.15pm, officials said, after arresting the man. Officials said Edke was arrested on Friday and was released after being produced in court.

Ekade, according to police, is pursuing a course in stock market trading and also dabbles in trading.

“She was crossing the road, when he hit her. After he hit her, she took her to Ratna hospital. From Ratna hospital, he took her to Joshi hospital where she was declared dead. We were informed then and the case was registered,” said sub-inspector (PSI) Basavraj Mali of Chaturshrungi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Sections 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Chaturshrungi police station.

