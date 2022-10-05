People from different faiths flock puja pandals here

Durga Puja celebrations in the city are no more confined to followers of one faith as a large number of Muslims too are participating wholeheartedly in the nine-day festivities, setting a wonderful example of communal harmony.

The Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb is more visible in the mixed population of the old city area where apart from Hindus, the Muslims living nearby are thronging the puja pandals and even following the traditions.

Mohd Akram, a resident of Kareli area which is dominated by Muslim community, is one such example. The Durga Puja Park, where the GTB Nagar Barwari organises the Durga puja, is right opposite his house. The attraction of the pandal is such that this businessman could not stop himself and every night he, his friends and their family members not only visit the pandal but also contribute to the arrangements of the puja.

“For me and my family, the Hindu religious practices are equally respectable as that of our religion and associating myself with the Durga puja gives me immense satisfaction,” he says.

Akram also formally honours members of Durga Puja committee with ‘Shagun Gaurav Samman’. Artisans from Kolkata were also honoured by Akram and his friends who conferred them with shields and shawls this year. Every year, he presents shields and prizes at ‘Hathoda Barat’ of Chowk and ‘Muggdar Barat’ of Daraganj—the popular processions taken out before the festival of Holi.

Likewise, Dariabad resident Mohd Mehboob is the convener of the Urs held at the dargah behind Kotwali police station. Many Hindu shopkeepers contribute to the Urs.

Similarly, the Bada Tazia Moharram committee distributes prizes to the tableaux taken out during Dusshera of Chowk. Mutawalli Rehan Khan has been following this tradition for the past many years.

Equally interesting is the contribution made by small businessmen of the city. Mohammad Shahabuddin runs his tailoring shop at Dhumanganj area of the city and comes up with attractive offers during festivities.

“I give 20% discount to every Bengali customer who comes to my shop to get their dresses stitched for Durga puja. Besides, my friends and our families make it a point to visit different Durga puja pandals of the city during the four days of festivity,” he added.