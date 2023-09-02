Disobedience movement launched in Manipur to protest govts’ alleged inaction

A ‘People’s Disobedience Movement’ has been launched across Manipur by the Committee on Mass Protest against Assam Rifles to protest both the state and central governments’ alleged inability to pay due attention to the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

“As both the central government and the state government have shown little respect to the people’s voice, citizens need not obey the government,” said a functionary of the Committee.

Meanwhile, the women vendors of Manipur’s capital Imphal called for a shut down of markets on Saturday to express their condolences to those who died in the fresh violence at Naransena and Thamnapokpi areas in Bishnupur district and to extend solidarity to the injured.

During the movement, all employees of the central government and state government have been to stop attending office.

The shutdown in Imphal markets was called by women vendors of four women markets in the state Capital.

The Khwamband Keithel, the main market in Imphal including the iconic Nupi Keithel (women’s markets), wore a desolate look since early morning while movement of passenger service vehicles, except private ones, were off the road.

The commercial areas of Imphal town, where the banks and other establishments are located, also remained closed in view of the shutdown and the disobedience movement.

The fresh violence started from Tuesday onwards after armed miscreants from hills shot a farmer who came to spray his rice fields along with a farmer colleague at Naransena area under Bishnupur district. The farmer sustained a bullet injury, but survived.

Till date, eight people were killed and more than a dozen others including two security men were injured in the fresh violence that started on Tuesday.

The state authorities have deployed armed and unarmed security forces, including the Central Armed Police Forces and Rapid Action Force at strategic areas of Imphal and its adjoining areas to avoid any unwanted incidents.

