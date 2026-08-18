Kochi, The deputy director of the Periyar Tiger Reserve on Monday told the Kerala High Court that permission cannot be granted to shoot a film starring actor Mohanlal, saying that judicial and government orders prohibit shooting commercial movies or television serials within wildlife sanctuaries, national parks or tiger reserves.

Permission can't be granted to shoot film starring Mohanlal: Periyar Tiger Reserve to Kerala HC

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The submission was made in response to a plea by Malayalam film director Tharun Moorthi seeking directions to the Divisional Forest Officer, Ranni and Deputy Director, Periyar West Division, Peerumedu to expeditiously decide his request for permission to shoot his film, "Athimanoharam", at Pamba and Sannidhanam.

The Deputy Director of the Periyar Tiger Reserve said that the areas mentioned in the representation by the director form part and parcel of the sanctuary and have been leased or diverted in favour of the Travancore Devaswom Board to facilitate the Sabarimala pilgrimage, but the legal status of the leased/diverted forest land remains unchanged.

The Divisional Forest Officer told the court that shooting can be permitted at specific locations, mentioned in the application by the director, from August 18 to August 28 subject to payment of prescribed fees and execution of the requisite agreement with the Forest and Wildlife Department.

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{{^usCountry}} In view of the stand taken by the two authorities, a bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar disposed of the plea. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In view of the stand taken by the two authorities, a bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar disposed of the plea. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in the day, Kerala Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan said film shooting is not generally allowed at the Sabarimala temple and permission is given only for devotional films related to Lord Ayyappa.

Reacting to reports about the shooting of a Mohanlal-starred film and allegations that the Devaswom had denied permission, Muraleedharan said the matter had not come to his attention.

"No, that has not come to my attention. I will inquire about it. I have only come to know about it through media reports. Other than that, nothing has come to my attention," he said.

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The minister said shooting of regular films was not permitted at Sabarimala.

"Yes, shooting is not allowed at Sabarimala. Film shooting is not allowed at Sabarimala. Permission is usually given only for devotional films and mythological films related to Lord Ayyappa of Sabarimala. Ordinary films are not allowed," Muraleedharan said.

He said the restriction was part of the government's policy and that permission could not be given for regular films centred around temples.

"Such permission cannot be given in temples. That is the government's policy," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.