Petrol price rises to 105.92/l in Mumbai

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The price of petrol in the city increased for the second consecutive day on Monday.

Inching closer to 106 per litre, one litre of petrol was priced at 105.92 on Monday after witnessing rise of 34 paise. There was no increase in the price of diesel in the city. Petrol price had crossed the 105-mark on Friday.

In Thane, a litre of petrol crossed the 106-mark and reached 106.04.

Fuel prices in the city have been on rise since May 3. On May 29, petrol price crossed the 100-mark in Mumbai and has been on a constant rise since then. In 34 days, the price of petrol has risen from 100 to 105.

In Maharashtra, the costliest petrol was available in Parbhani on Monday at 108.23 per litre, while the highest diesel price was recorded in Amaravati, where one litre of the fuel was priced at 98.37.

Petrol prices increased across metro cities and rest of the country too, on Monday. Inching closer to 100, one litre of petrol was priced at 99.86 in the national Capital while in Chennai the fuel’s price crossed the 100-mark and was available at 100.75 on Monday. In Hyderabad one litre of petrol was priced at 103.78.

