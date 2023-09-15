Pharmacist removed for dancing outside labour room, probe on

LUCKNOW A pharmacist faced serious consequences for dancing outside a labour room and recording a video of the act. In the wake of this, he has been removed from his position, and an investigation has been initiated.

Brajesh Pathak has demanded the probe report to be completed within five days (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pharmacist had been stationed at the Karchauna Community Health Centre in the Hardoi district. A video of him dancing outside the labour room recently went viral. In response to this, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also serves as the state’s health minister, ordered his immediate removal from the post and initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Pathak has demanded the probe report to be completed within five days. In another decision, Pathak ordered the termination of two teaching faculty members at Firozabad Medical College who had been absent from duty for an extended period. These two teachers had taken sabbaticals without obtaining the required permission to leave the station for higher studies. Pathak stated, “Such laxity will not be tolerated,” in a released statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, Pathak ordered an investigation into a private hospital following the death of a woman during delivery. The family had filed a complaint, prompting the deputy CM to order the sealing of the hospital and the transfer of admitted patients to a government health facility. The probe report concerning the hospital’s conduct is expected to be submitted within five days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON