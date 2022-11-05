Phulpur MP Keshari Devi gets threat from Mumbai, FIR lodged

BJP MP from Phulpur Keshari Devi Patel has got a death threat over the phone. The caller even threatened her family. Earlier, she had been demanded ₹50 lakh through phone calls and letters.

Acting on the death threat, Keshari Devi Patel filed a case against the unidentified caller at the Colonelganj police station. Primary surveillance revealed that threats were made from Mumbai. A team of police is now trying to identify and nab the individual behind the threats, police said.

According to the FIR, a call was made on Keshari Devi Patel’s mobile at 9.55 pm on November 1 from an unknown number. The phone could not be received at that time. Three minutes later she again got a call from the same number. When she asked for the caller’s name, he started hurling abuses.

The caller also asked to be paid lakhs and threatened that if the money was not paid then the MP and her whole family would be murdered. Again the caller called and repeated the threats and extortion demands many times which were even recorded by members of MP’s family, police said.

The MP also informed the police that a month back a letter was received demanding ₹50 lakh along with a threat but that then she did not take it seriously.

SHO of Colonelganj police station Ram Mohan Rai confirmed the FIR and said that investigation is now underway.

HC judge harassed by calls, messages

A judge of a high court is being harassed by an unidentified person over the phone. On the basis of the mobile number, a constable engaged in the security of the judge registered an FIR of cybercrime at the Civil Lines police station.

In his complaint, the constable informed the police that an unidentified person first messaged the judge and later made calls harassing the judge. The judge initially did not take the calls and messages seriously, but when the menace continued, the judge informed senior police officers and also got the complaint registered.

After lodging the FIR, the Civil Lines police is now trying to track down the caller.

SHO of Civil Lines police station inspector Virendra Yadav confirmed the development and said, “Investigation is now on after registering of the case.”