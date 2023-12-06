Physiotherapist slits wife’s throat in Lucknow; police launch manhunt

LUCKNOW: A 38-year-old woman, identified as Sandhya Sahu, was discovered murdered with her throat slit on Tuesday afternoon in Lucknow’s Roshan Nagar area. It is suspected that her physiotherapist husband, 40-year-old Anand (aka Anandeshwar Agrahari), who reportedly on the run, killed her.

The police, currently investigating the case, have registered a murder FIR under IPC 302 and are examining nearby CCTV footage for leads. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chowk, Sunil Kumar Sharma, said, “A team of several police is formed to nab the accused at large,” adding that the use of a pointed object in the crime will be confirmed after the postmortem examination.

The incident came to light when the victim’s mother, Kamla, visited the residence and discovered Sandhya lying in a pool of blood. It is believed that the motive behind the murder could be linked to the accused husband’s frustration over financial losses in betting.

Anand and Sandhya, who had a love marriage 15 years ago, were residing in Roshan Nagar with their sons Tanishk and Shaurya. According to the family, a dispute between the couple escalated on Monday night, leading to the tragic event.

The victim’s younger son, Shaurya (9), informed Kamla in the morning that his mother was missing, and his father was nowhere to be found. The discovery of blood in his room raised alarm, prompting Kamla to enter the house and find Sandhya’s body concealed in a bedsheet in the backyard room.

The police were informed, and a complaint was lodged by the victim’s brother, Aman Sahu, accusing Anand of murdering Sandhya and fleeing the scene. Allegations of past assaults by Anand and his brother Mintu on Sandhya were also raised, with a previous police case on record.

The authorities are actively pursuing the case, aiming to bring the alleged perpetrator to justice.