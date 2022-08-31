Picnic atop boat on the Ganga lands Prayagraj youths in trouble

Though the floods have brought misery untold upon thousands of families, some are seeking enjoyment in the flood waters. A video of some youths picnicking on a boat, smoking hukkah on the Ganga has gone viral on social media. Daraganj police have started investigations after receiving the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, the video went viral in which eight youths are seen on a boat. The youth on the front is smoking hukkah while another is roasting chicken. The area is flooded and houses can be seen around the boat.

The video has caused resentment among people who are accusing the youth of enjoying the boat ride, smoking hukkah and feasting on chicken even as lakhs of people are affected by flood waters in Prayagraj. Many people also expressed anger at the consumption of non-vegetarian food on the holy Ganga.

Although it is still not clear in which area the video was shot, Prayagraj police has taken cognizance of it. It is believed that the video was shot while it was near a ghat in Daraganj area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SSP, Prayagraj, Shailesh Kumar Pandey said police has received the viral video in which some people are seen having a picnic on a boat. On the basis of the video, police teams are making efforts to identify the people following which an FIR will be lodged against them under relevant sections of the IPC, he added.

While residents of flood-affected areas are going through all kinds of difficulties following the floods, hundreds of people of other areas are flocking to witness submerged homes and boats plying in submerged lanes and on roads.

There are many who are making videos and taking photographs of displaced flood victims and posting them on social media platforms.

“There are people who are arriving with a few packets of biscuits for flood victims. They take photographs and make videos while handing over these goods to people and then post them on social media to receive applause and publicity,” said Tauheed, a resident of a flood-affected area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}