Pilibhit gangrape victim shifted to Lucknow hospital: SP

The Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and set on fire in Pilibhit district recently has been sent to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow for further treatment, said superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu on Monday.

“The minor girl is stable. She is on conservative treatment, antibiotics and under the observation of a medical team,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) spokesperson. The girl has been admitted to the gynecology department at the university, he said.

Superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu also identified the two arrested accused as Rajveer (19) and Tarachand alias Tarun Kumar (25) and said that they have been sent to jail.

According to the reports, after allegedly gang-raping the 16-year-old girl, the accused poured diesel on her and set her ablaze in the Madhav Tanda area on September 7. She was rushed to the hospital with severe burn injuries.

The matter, however, came to light when a video, wherein the victim is narrating her ordeal, became viral three days later on Saturday.

The SP said that based on the complaint of the girl’s family a case was registered against the accused on Saturday night under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Schedule Castes/Schedule Tribes Act.

The matter is being thoroughly investigated and both accused are being questioned, he said.

Sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar) Yogesh Kumar has recorded the statement of the girl, Prabhu had said on Sunday. WITH PTI INPUTS