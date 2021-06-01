Piling work of priority corridor of Agra metro rail project completed: UPMRC

The first metro station of the Taj city has started coming into shape as Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has completed the piling work of Taj East Gate and Basai stations in less than six months time period, stated a press statement issued by UPMRC on Monday.

It stated that the entire piling work of the first two stations of the priority corridor of Agra Metro Project namely Taj East Gate and Basai metro station (also known as the P3 section) has been completed in less than 6 months since the project was inaugurated. The construction work of the Agra Metro Project is being carried out with full momentum and owing to the sustained efforts of the UPMRC team the entire piling work of the first two stations has been completed in this short time frame.

The construction work is on for the 3 kilometres elevated section of the priority stretch, which runs from Taj East Gate to Jama Masjid. This is no less of achievement by UPMRC, considering the ongoing corona pandemic situation.

The first corridor of the Agra Metro Project runs from Taj East Gate to Sikandara. As of now, the construction work is on for the 3km elevated section of the priority corridor. The total 6km priority stretch comprises 3 elevated and 3 underground stations, stated the press statement issued by the public relations department of UP Metro Rail Corporation.

The managing director of UPMRC Shri Kumar Keshav said, “The structure of the first station of the priority section is also shaping along smoothly and it will soon be ready. I would like to congratulate the Agra Metro Project team for defying all odds and carrying out the construction with full dedication and following all safety measures.”

It is to be noted that civil construction work for Agra Metro Project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 7, 2020. Since then, the construction work is being carried out with sustained momentum and to date, 448 pile, 59 pile caps and 26 piers have been completed.