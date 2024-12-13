PM Modi performs puja at Sangam Nose, Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, seeking blessings for the successful organisation of the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025, set to take place from January 13 to February 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Hanuman Mandir, in Prayagraj (PTI)

On this occasion, PM Modi performed the aarti of the Triveni—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—praying for global welfare and harmony.

The rituals were conducted by Tirth Purohits amidst the resonant chanting of Vedic mantras. He also offered Akshat, Chandan, Roli, flowers, and traditional clothing at the Triveni as part of the ceremony.

Before the rituals, PM Modi sought the blessings of prominent seers. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel accompanied the Prime Minister during the event.

Earlier, Modi arrived at the Sangam Nose aboard the Nishadraj Cruise boat, boarding it via the floating jetty at Qila Ghat. He took a stroll on the river cruise, observing the surrounding area.

Upon arrival at Sangam Nose, CM Adityanath and governor Patel extended him a formal welcome. PM Modi also interacted with seers, one of whom presented him with a pearl garland as a token of blessings.

The PM then proceeded to a specially constructed pandal at Sangam Nose. Amid the chanting of Vedic mantras by the Tirth Purohits, PM Modi performed rituals that included Jalabhishek and Dudhbhishek of the Triveni. Following this, he performed the Sangam Aarti with great reverence.

PM Modi also participated in a photoshoot in the beautifully adorned courtyard, marking the solemn and memorable occasion.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh were also present during this event.

PM prays at Akshayavat, reviews corridor progress

With the aim of ensuring the successful organisation of Mahakumbh-2025, promoting global welfare, fostering world peace and seeking blessings for India’s prosperity and the spiritual journey of millions of devotees visiting Prayagraj, PM Narendra Modi visited Akshayavat on Friday and offered prayers.

As the Yajman, seeking blessings for the successful Mahakumbh-2025, he bowed before the sacred tree, performed rituals, and lit a ceremonial lamp to invoke positive energy and divine grace. Additionally, he performed Pradakshina at the Akshayavat, praying for the well-being of the entire world.

During his visit, the PM also reviewed the corridor development projects around the site. He assessed efforts made to ensure smooth and accessible visits for the millions of devotees expected during Mahakumbh.

Akshayavat is revered as the embodiment of Lord Vishnu’s Veni Madhav, the protector deity of Prayagraj. Notably, the development of the Akshayavat Corridor ahead of Mahakumbh-2025 has been carried out under the visionary leadership of PM Modi and the efficient implementation by CM Yogi.

According to belief, Akshayavat is thought to house the presence of the Creator, Lord Brahma, in its roots, Lord Vishnu in the middle as Veni Madhav, and Lord Shiva at its top. It is also considered a part of the celestial wish-fulfilling tree (Kalpavriksha) among the 14 divine gems obtained from the churning of the ocean.

It is also believed that Lord Ram, on his way back to Ayodhya after conquering Lanka, visited Akshayavat on his Pushpak Viman along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman. The idols of all three are worshipped at Akshayavat.