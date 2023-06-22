PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers on June 27: Dharmpal Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the “Mera Booth-Sabse Majboot” campaign on June 27 by interacting with party workers virtually at lakhs of booths across the country, said Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary (organisation) Dharmpal Singh on Thursday.

UP BJP general secretary organisation Dharmpal Singh addressing BJP workers in Varanasi. (HT PHOTO)

Singh held a meeting with BJP leaders and workers and gave them the mantra of booth management in Rohania in Varanasi during a day-long training on booth management. He said, “After the training, you will become a medium of party’s victory by working as disciplined party workers in all other states, with various organisational responsibilities and as assistants in the “Mera Booth-Sabse Strong” campaign.”

Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the “Mera Booth-Sabse Majboot” campaign by interacting virtually with the party workers from Bhopal. All the short-term expanders (Vistaraks) will participate in the programme in Bhopal on June 27.

“Mera Booth-Sabse Majboot” campaign is the centre point of BJP’s victory strategy and all of you are the centre point of that campaign,” said Singh.

He further said that after listening to PM Modi’s address on June 27, the Vistaraks will be sent to the election states from June 28 to July 5. They will inform the booth-level party workers about Saral and Namo apps. They will also constitute the booth committee properly. Every Vistarak will go to 100 houses in his respective area and apprise people of the 9 years achievement of the government at the Centre.

Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said that thousands of booth-level workers and party leaders will listen to PM Modi in Kashi on June 27. The party has already completed preparations for it.

