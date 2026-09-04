PM to inaugurate NGT environment conference on Sept 19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day National Green Tribunal (NGT) international conference on the environment in New Delhi on September 19, according to a tribunal release.

The conference will be held from September 19 to September 20 at Vigyan Bhawan. (HT)

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The conference – the future of environment and climate dynamics – will be held from September 19 to September 20, at Vigyan Bhawan.

President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Attorney General for India R Venkataramani, and NGT chairperson Prakash Shrivastava, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal, and Supreme Court Justice P S Narasimha will attend the conference.

The NGT said the conference aims to provide a platform for dialogue and deliberation on the environmental and climate changes facing the world.

“The conference aims to foster meaningful dialogue and identify gaps in policy formulation and enforcement, while promoting environmental awareness, sharing successful practices and strengthening cooperation among institutions and stakeholders. It will provide an interdisciplinary and inter-jurisdictional platform to address environmental challenges of the present and develop a forward-looking roadmap for a sustainable future,” read a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The conference will comprise four technical sessions focusing on environmental issues, with President Murmu as the chief guest for the valedictory session on September 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The conference will comprise four technical sessions focusing on environmental issues, with President Murmu as the chief guest for the valedictory session on September 20. {{/usCountry}}

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The NGT said the conference is envisaged as a step towards strengthening environmental jurisprudence, and seeks to create dialogue across geographical and institutional boundaries.

The conference will bring environmental experts and judges from across the world, along with senior government officials, representatives of state judicial academies, state wetland authorities, and other stakeholders.