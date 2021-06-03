PMC contractors accused of shoddy road work in effort to meet monsoon deadline

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is being accused of “shoddy” pre-monsoon road repair work by civic activists and the opposition parties.

Activists are demanding that the PMC carry out work as per the Standing Technical Advisory committee’s (STAC) recommendations.

PMC had set a deadline to stop all road digging by May 31, to and complete all resurfacing before the monsoon begins. The PMC also undertook the replacement of drainage and water pipe lines across major roads in the city. However, due to the pre-monsoon showers, contractors have not been able to complete the work and are now accused of finishing it in a hurry, hence, the shoddiness.

Civic activist Vivek Valenkar, said, “As per the Bombay High court order, PMC formed the STAC under the chairmanship of a former PWD secretary and the committee has recommended a scientific standard procedure for road work. However, it is not followed. If the work is undone in the monsoon, PMC should take action against the concerned officials.”

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held an agitation in front of the PMC main building on Thursday, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of continuing the digging even after the pre-monsoon deadline.

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We have given instructions to inspect the work where people registered complaints. If the contractor is found guilty, s/he will face action. Besides that, I have given orders to all officials to check the work quality. If they find any substandard work, the contractors will face action.”

Formation of STAC committee

Roads in Pune city witnessed major pothole formation in 2005-2006. PMC received a lot of criticism from the media, general public and elected representatives for the poor condition of the roads. Subsequently, a public interest litigation, number 111 of 2006, was filed by an NGO against the PMC. The Bombay High Court directed the PMC to constitute a technical advisory committee of experts in the field of road engineering and construction to advise the PMC in matters of road design, construction, quality aspects, specifications, and maintenance management.

The STAC, under the chairmanship of A B Pawar, former secretary of PWD and past president of the Indian Road Congress, submitted a report to the PMC in 2012-13.

What STAC recommended

* Oversized metal layers of 150 mm thickness after compaction

* Sized metal layers of 75 mm thickness after compaction is.

* 50 mm grout treatment over these two layers.

* 50 mm BM layer to be laid above the metal, and 25 mm bituminous concrete layer a wearing coat.