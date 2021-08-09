Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / PMC floats tender for environment assessment of tunnel project
others

PMC floats tender for environment assessment of tunnel project

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct a pre-feasibility and environment impact assessment (EIA) of a four-km tunnel that will link Pashan, Panchavati and Kothrud
By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 10:19 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct a pre-feasibility and environment impact assessment (EIA) of a four-km tunnel that will link Pashan, Panchavati and Kothrud. The PMC, on Monday, floated a tender for for the same.

The project was announced in 2017, to ease traffic problems on Paud road, Senapati Bapat road and in the Shivajinagar area.

A few months ago, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar asked for work on the project to go faster.

Currently, the distance from Kothrud to Pashan is eight-and-a-half kilometres, via Chandni chowk; the same distance via Senapati Bapat road is nine-and-a-half kilometres. When the tunnel is complete, this distance will be four km.

The distance from Pashan road to Gokhalenagar is four-and-a-half kilometres and with the tunnel, the same distance will be 2.9km.

The length of the tunnel from Kothrud to Panchavati will be 1,090m, while the Panchavati to Gokhalenagar section of the tunnel will be 580m.

Indrabhan Randive, executive engineer, PMC project department, said, “The project will pass over a hill, as well as a forest area. Because of the environment aspects, PMC has decided to carry out the pre-feasibility and EIA.”

“The consultant will have to conduct a topographical survey and aerial survey. At present, we have the NOC from the central and state government agencies, such as the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), forest department, and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI),” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

This big brother cuddling with his little sibling may melt your heart. Watch

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP