PMC sanitation staff to get GPS-enabled wrist watches as monitoring devices

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to give sanitation and road sweeping staff GPS (Global Positioning System)-enabled wrist watches so as to be able to monitor them.

Kunal Khemnar, additional commissioner, PMC, said, “This will help in monitoring the sweeping and solid waste management system. We get many complaints that roads are not getting cleaned properly and that garbage is not being lifted daily in some areas. That employees are remaining absent and there is no proper system monitoring them. The GPS system will help track each employee from the central control room, whether he/she is working at the designated place.”

“The PMC is not the only municipal corporation to introduce the system. Some municipal corporations have already initiated it. Even Telangana has introduced it for the entire state. The corporation is negotiating with the agency to bring down the prices of these wrist watches and the overall system. The wrist watches would be required for almost 13,000 employees,” Khemnar said.

According to civic officials, there are many employees with jobs in the solid waste department or sweeping section who are taking home salaries without doing the designated work. Under the existing system, employees need to be present at the Aarogya Kothi in each ward office, where they need to first sign on the muster. Later, the supervisor is expected to keep a watch on these employees but that is not being carried out effectively. The civic administration is keen on introducing the GPS-based system as it would force employees to do their jobs properly while giving good service to citizens. Later, the system will be introduced for others like drivers, with PMC vehicles already having a GPS system.

“After clearing all the technical doubts, the municipal administration will place the proposal before the standing committee for approval,” said Khemnar.