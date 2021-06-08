PMC standing committee approves 135 crore for Sinhgad road flyover

PUNE: The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Tuesday, approved Rs135 crore for a proposed flyover on Sinhgad road. Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “The flyover project on Sinhgad road got approved two years ago, but as the Covid-19 pandemic started, the state government asked for all new works to stop.

“It affected this project with a very low response for the tendering process. Now the standing committee has approved Rs135 crore for this project. It will get spent in the next three years.”

The proposed flyover is between Rajaram bridge and the Funtime cinema. As traffic on Sinhgad road has increased, with no alternative road, the PMC had approved this flyover in 2018-19.

The standing committee has asked the administration to execute the tendering process and complete it in next three years.

Fire-fighting system at Naidu hospital

After instructions from the central government, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to install a fire-fighting system at Naidu hospital. The PMC has alloted ₹8.66 lakh for the same and the standing committee has approved the funds.