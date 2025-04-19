PMC to maintain six ghats built before Mahakumbh

: The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) will look after the maintenance of six ghats constructed on the banks of Ganga and Yamuna before Mahakumbh. Additionally, one ghat situated on the banks of the Yamuna will fall under the jurisdiction of the cantonment board. A separate allocation from the government has been sought to support these maintenance activities. (For representation only)

The municipal corporation has commenced preparations for the maintenance of these ghats, with mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani requesting a dedicated budget from the government to facilitate this effort. Divisional commissioner, Vijay Vishwas Pant has instructed PMC authorities to ensure regular cleaning and proper upkeep of the Dashashwamedh Ghat. In addition to Dashashwamedh Ghat, the PMC will maintain Rasulabad Ghat, Qila Ghat, Boat Club Ghat, Mahewa Ghat, and Gyan Ganga Ghat.

Currently, the boat club ghat, located along the Yamuna, is being cleaned by the corporation. Meanwhile, Nehru Ghat and Saraswati Ghat, both situated on the Yamuna, will remain under the purview of the cantonment board. Mayor Kesarwani stated that, at present, private agencies have been entrusted with maintaining the ghats. However, moving forward, the PMC will directly oversee their upkeep. A separate allocation from the government has been sought to support these maintenance activities.

PMC to maintain three cantonment parks for one year

In a related development, the municipal corporation will also take charge of maintaining three parks within the cantonment area for a period of one year. Prior to Mahakumbh, the PMC carried out renovation and beautification work at Jhanda Park in the parade ground, Krishna Park near the Jal Nigam guest house in the sangam area, and another park located on Yamuna Bank Road. These parks have been repaired, lighting systems installed, and extensive plantation undertaken as part of the development efforts. According to junior engineer Ram Saxena, the municipal corporation will be responsible for the maintenance of these parks for one year. Thereafter, maintenance duties will revert to the cantonment board.